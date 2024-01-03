Isreal DMW Speaks Out on Marital Breakdown, Draws Mixed Reactions

In a recent public disclosure, Isreal Afeare—known widely as Isreal DMW and esteemed logistics manager for renowned Nigerian singer Davido—has addressed the disintegration of his marriage to Sheila Courage. The duo, despite parting ways in November, have remained in the public eye due to their ongoing exchange of allegations.

Isreal’s Allegations and Public Reaction

Isreal has taken to his Instagram Story to make a series of allegations about Sheila’s conduct, hinting at the often silent suffering men endure within marriages. In a bold move to encourage more men to be vocal about their marital struggles, he implied that Sheila’s religious front had misled him. Expressing regret over his philanthropic endeavors, Isreal argued that beneficiaries of such kindness often repay it with betrayal.

Furthering his accusations, Isreal claimed that Sheila, despite being legally married to him, has relocated to Abuja to reside with a woman named Ginika. He labeled Ginika a ‘verified prostitute’ and accused her of partaking in illegal activities. He didn’t hold back his criticism of Sheila and Ginika’s actions and made his discontent with the situation evident.

Public Dispute Attracts Social Media Attention

The public dispute has garnered significant attention from social media users. While some sympathize with Isreal, viewing his revelations as a candid account of his suffering, others have criticized his disparaging remarks about the less fortunate and his short-lived marriage.

Isreal DMW: Loyalty Rewarded

In an unrelated incident, Isreal DMW was recently rewarded with a Venza car by Davido for his unwavering loyalty. This occurred after an incident in which Davido smashed his phone for over-recording, leading to Isreal DMW threatening vengeance. Davido, emphasizing the significance of loyalty in an Instastory, sought to reaffirm the value of steadfast allegiance.

Amidst the controversy surrounding Isreal’s marital situation, singer Seun Kuti took a public stand to apologize to Isreal DMW. Recognizing that many critics who harshly criticized Isreal might have acted similarly in his situation, the apology represents a shift in perspective and an earnest attempt to reconcile any misunderstandings arising from the recent controversy.