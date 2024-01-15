Israel’s UN Ambassador Highlights Overlooked Nigerian Crisis

On a recent UN Security Council meeting, Israel’s Permanent Representative, Gilad Erdan, made waves online, as he steered the council’s gaze towards the overlooked crisis unfolding in Plateau State, Nigeria. On Christmas Eve, 200 Nigerian Christians were massacred—an event eerily reminiscent of the decade-long violence that has claimed the lives of 50,000 Christians in Nigeria. Yet, these atrocities, Erdan pointed out, seem to remain in the periphery of the council’s concerns.

Shifting the Lens

Erdan’s criticism was pointed. He underscored the council’s apparent bias, noting how it convened 21 times to deliberate on the Israel-Hamas conflict, pressuring Israel, but paid little heed to other global crises. He implied a disturbing trend in the UN Security Council’s proceedings—unless the situation includes Israel, it seems to warrant no news.

A Stir Online

This critique sparked a flurry of online reactions. Netizens lauded Erdan for spotlighting Nigeria’s plight at the UN, while others accused him of using Nigeria’s distress as a smokescreen to divert attention from Israel’s actions in its conflict with Hamas. Despite the divided opinions, the fact remains that Erdan’s initiative brought a much-needed international focus on the dire situation in Nigeria.

The Plateau Massacre

The massacre on December 24, 2023, in Plateau State was a chilling display of violence. Over 150 lives were lost, and 221 houses were razed, resulting in a mass displacement of over 10,000 people. The North Central governors of Nigeria compared the attack to the Rwanda genocide, a stark reminder of the human cost of such senseless violence. The Federal Government of Nigeria has since vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.