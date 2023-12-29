Isoko Professionals Association Lauded for Combating Illiteracy and Unemployment in Isoko Land

During the 15th anniversary and award ceremony of the Isoko Professionals Association (IPA) held at the James Ekpre Otobi Hall in Isoko South Local Government Area, Professor Sam Aghalino, the President of the Historical Society of Nigeria, lauded the IPA for their unwavering efforts in battling illiteracy and unemployment in Isoko land, Delta State. The IPA, comprising individuals from various fields committed to the educational and human capital development of the Isoko people, was encouraged by Aghalino to persist in their noble mission, unperturbed by political distractions.

As a testament to their dedication to education, the IPA distributed 24 white marker boards, pens, and dusters to principals of secondary schools in both the Isoko North and South areas. These tools are intended to bolster basic education and literacy, fundamental aspects for the development and growth of any society. IPA President, Sir Benson Onome Anaro, underscored that the anniversary stood as a moment for contemplation on the obstacles encountered by the Isoko nation, advocating for a united approach to surmount these challenges.

Recognizing Local Talents

The ceremony also celebrated the achievements of local figures and a young inventor, Anthony Favour Oghenero. Oghenero, who was recognised for his invention of a drone and airplane, was awarded a cash prize, reflecting the IPA’s commitment to fostering innovation and talent in the community. The awardees commended the IPA for their significant contributions, particularly in the realm of education, underlining its transformative impact on the community.

In the face of the trials confronting the Isoko nation, the IPA’s work is more crucial than ever. As Aghalino pointed out, the association should remain resolute in their objectives, unswayed by political interferences.