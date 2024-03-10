Islamic Cleric Dr. Akinbile Ushers in Ramadan with Message of Renewal and Kindness

As Ramadan commences, Dr. Rasheed Akinbile, founder of Muslims In Light Organisation at the Sufi Centre in Ibadan, extends heartfelt congratulations to Muslims in Oyo State and globally. Urging the faithful to embrace the month as an opportunity for spiritual growth and societal harmony, Akinbile's message, delivered during a pre-Ramadan lecture, emphasizes the importance of kindness, generosity, and devotion.

Advertisment

In his Ramadan message, Akinbile highlights the period as one of spiritual upliftment and complete devotion to Allah. He encourages Muslims to deepen their faith and trust, leveraging the month's blessings for personal and national development. The teachings of the Quran form the backbone of his advice, advocating for a renewal of faith and trust in Allah, aimed at achieving peace, harmony, and success.

Acts of Kindness and Generosity

Akinbile stresses the significance of embodying the spirit of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by extending support to the needy and less privileged. This practice of kindness and generosity, he notes, not only fulfills religious obligations but also fosters community spirit and social cohesion. His message is a call to action for Muslims to actively participate in charitable deeds throughout the holy month.

Concluding his message with a prayer, Akinbile seeks divine acceptance of all acts of worship performed during Ramadan and prays for abundant rewards for the faithful. His words serve as a reminder of the month's essence: a time for spiritual cleansing, nearness to Allah, and a reaffirmation of faith. Through increased remembrance of Allah (dhikr) and acts of generosity, Muslims are encouraged to seek a deeper spiritual connection and contribute positively to society.