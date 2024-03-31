Isaiah Adepoju Launches Book on Trauma, Suicide at Lagos Event, Captivates Literary Scene

Isaiah Adepoju, a 20-year-old author and student at Obafemi Awolowo University, has recently unveiled his new book, 'Happiness is a Sickle-Kinikan in my Belly', in Lagos. The launch attracted a host of literary critics and art enthusiasts to the Cora Library and Resource Centre, Freedom Park, where Adepoju's exploration of suicide and childhood trauma was highly praised. Adepoju, who has been recognized by both the Ebedi International Writer Residency and the Undertow Poetry Fellowship in London, aims to challenge narrative norms by proving that stories of sadness can be told without inherently sad characters.

Unpacking Trauma and Suicide through Literature

In 'Happiness is a Sickle-Kinikan in my Belly', readers are introduced to a young boy named Ephraim, whose tragic suicide leaves his family in turmoil. Adepoju delves deep into the complexities of Ephraim's narrative, portraying his belief in the possibility of flight as a metaphor for escape, which ultimately leads to his downfall from a storey building. This narrative choice not only highlights the author's skillful storytelling but also sheds light on the often-overlooked impacts of childhood traumas. The book serves as a poignant reminder of the silent struggles many face, aiming to foster a deeper understanding and conversation around such critical issues.

The Journey to Publication

The path to the creation of this impactful work was not straightforward. Adepoju shared that the concept for 'Happiness is a Sickle-Kinikan in my Belly' emerged unexpectedly, following the completion of an earlier draft of a different novel. Encouraged by Onyeka to take his time and not rush the creative process, Adepoju found inspiration in his daily life, crediting his family's support as instrumental in bringing the story to fruition. This collaborative spirit highlights the importance of community and encouragement in the creative process, especially when tackling such weighty topics.

A Literary Beacon of Hope

Adepoju's work stands as a testament to the power of literature in addressing complex social issues. By choosing to tell a sad story without sad characters, Adepoju challenges traditional narrative structures, inviting readers to find hope and resilience even in the darkest of tales. His book not only contributes to the ongoing discourse around mental health and trauma but also offers a unique perspective that bridges the gap between personal experience and fictional storytelling. As 'Happiness is a Sickle-Kinikan in my Belly' makes its mark on the literary world, it promises to be a beacon of hope for those grappling with similar issues, encouraging open discussions around topics that are often considered taboo.

With the successful launch of his book, Isaiah emerges not just as a young author with a story to tell, but as a visionary voice in contemporary literature, shedding light on the shadows of trauma and suicide. As readers and critics alike absorb the depth of Adepoju's narrative, the conversation around mental health, childhood trauma, and the healing power of storytelling is sure to evolve, paving the way for a more empathetic and understanding society.