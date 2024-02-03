Isaac Fayose Urges President Tinubu to Address Nigeria's Currency Crisis

Isaac Fayose, the brother of ex-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose, has called on President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria to take extreme steps to tackle the country's deepening currency crisis. Amidst the continuous devaluation of the naira against the dollar, Fayose has proposed an audacious solution that could potentially rebalance the country's economic scales.

Fayose suggested that the President should seize foreign currency from all domiciliary accounts holding more than $1,000 and auction it off. The seized dollars would be replaced with the equivalent amount in naira, the nation's local currency. This approach, according to Fayose, should commence with the President's own foreign currency accounts, extending to those of sitting and former governors.

Addressing the Root of the Problem

Fayose's proposed solution is rooted in his conviction that saving dollars within a naira-based economy is detrimental. He strongly advocates for those intending to save in foreign currencies to do so abroad, thus maintaining the integrity and stability of the nation's economy. He squarely places the blame for the economic downturn on the storing of dollars within the local economy.

This provocative commentary comes as the naira reached a record low exchange rate of N1,520.123 to a dollar. This significant drop follows President Tinubu's decisions to remove fuel subsidies and to float the naira upon assuming office on May 29, 2023. These decisions, while aimed at stabilizing the economy, have instead resulted in a significant devaluation of the local currency, prompting widespread criticism and calls for urgent action.