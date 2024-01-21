Isa Ali Pantami to Unveil New Book on His Academic Journey

In a landmark move that underscores the blend of academia and policy-making, former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, is set to release a book chronicling his two decades of journey in academia. Titled 'A Scholar's Journey: Navigating Academia', the book is slated for public presentation on January 24, 2024, in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

A Legacy of Scholarly Excellence

Authored as a guide and mentorship manual, the book documents Pantami's academic journey, drawing attention to the challenges, successes, and resilience that shaped his career. It serves as an inspirational beacon for academics and those aspiring to become mentors in similar fields. Pantami's journey is one of rich experiences and significant contributions to academia and the development of the digital economy.

A Distinguished Career

Professor Pantami's career is nothing short of accomplished. He has served as a University Chancellor, a Professor of Cybersecurity at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), and notably, as the first Minister of Digital Economy in Nigeria. His expertise and contributions have been recognized by prestigious institutions such as the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec), the British Computer Society (BCS), and the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), where he has been honored as a Fellow.

Leadership in a Digital Age

Professor Pantami's leadership positions extend beyond academia. He has held roles such as Chairman of the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) and Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). His previous works encompass a wide array of subjects, focusing on skills development, cybersecurity, digital economy, and the datafication of society. This upcoming book promises to be a valuable addition to his repertoire, offering readers a glimpse into his scholarly journey and personal experiences.