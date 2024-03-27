IPI Urges President Tinubu to Secure Release of Abducted Editor

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI) has issued a plea to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to intervene and secure the release of Segun Olatunji, the Editor of FirstNews, who was abducted from his home in Lagos about two weeks ago.

IPI's Concerns and Calls to Action

In a statement jointly signed by Musikilu Mojeed, the President of IPI Nigeria, and Tobi Soniyi, the institute's Legal Adviser/Chair of the Advocacy Committee, concerns were raised regarding Olatunji's undisclosed whereabouts despite inquiries made by the IPI Nigeria. The institute confirmed that Olatunji is in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), under the command of Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, who reports to General Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff.

The IPI urged President Tinubu to direct General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, to release Olatunji from detention. The lack of transparency surrounding his abduction and detention has led to global apprehension among journalists and human rights activists, with speculations of potential suppression of vital information by the Nigerian military.

Appeal for Transparency and Rule of Law

The statement emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting that Olatunji has been kept incommunicado for the past eleven days, contrary to the provisions of Nigeria's 1999 Constitution. IPI Nigeria stressed the importance of upholding human rights and the rule of law, urging the Nigerian military to provide clarity on Olatunji's arrest, his current location, and any charges against him.

The institute called on the international community to pay attention to Olatunji's unjust detention, emphasizing the need for accountability and adherence to legal standards. It reminded the Nigerian authorities of their obligation to respect human rights and uphold the rule of law, warning that prolonged detention without due process would tarnish Nigeria's reputation on the global stage.

Demand for Immediate Action

IPI Nigeria demanded immediate action from the Nigerian military, urging them to provide explanations for Olatunji's arrest and detention. The statement concluded by stressing the importance of safeguarding fundamental freedoms and ensuring that citizens are not unlawfully detained, as mandated by both national and international laws.