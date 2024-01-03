en English
International Relations

IOM’s Significant Humanitarian Contributions in Nigeria: A 2023 Overview

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
IOM’s Significant Humanitarian Contributions in Nigeria: A 2023 Overview

In a recent report, Laurent De Boeck, the Chief of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Nigeria, highlighted the organization’s notable humanitarian contributions in Nigeria throughout 2023. Working in partnership with the Nigerian government, the IOM has actively focused on facilitating the voluntary return of stranded Nigerians, providing necessary medical assessments, and renovating public hospitals. De Boeck’s report also underlined the organization’s extensive efforts in offering mental health support, providing essential services through humanitarian hubs, and implementing sustainable solutions for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Voluntary Return and Reintegration

The IOM successfully ensured the voluntary return of 4,431 stranded Nigerians in 2023. The organization further provided reintegration assistance to 2,853 of these individuals, enabling them to engage in socio-economic activities and reintegrate into society. This comprehensive approach towards reintegration is a testament to IOM’s dedication to addressing immediate humanitarian needs while also focusing on long-term solutions.

Healthcare Services

Healthcare was another area where the IOM’s impact was significant. They conducted over 260,000 Pre-Departure Medical Health Assessments, diagnosed and referred 166 migrants with tuberculosis, administered 15,000 vaccine doses, and renovated three public hospitals. These actions reflect IOM’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services for migrants and the general populace.

Humanitarian Hubs and Mental Health Support

In North-east Nigeria, the IOM operated nine humanitarian hubs, providing essential services to 6,771 individuals from 199 humanitarian organizations. These hubs have played a pivotal role in enhancing collaboration and coordination among humanitarian entities. Alongside this, the IOM’s mental health and psychosocial support services reached 106,947 individuals, including victims of trafficking, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable households, underscoring the organization’s holistic approach to humanitarian aid.

Sustainable Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons

The IOM’s Sustainable Solutions Strategy focused on assisting over 1,500 IDPs in Malkhi, Gombi, and Kaleri Solutions model villages. Assistance included provisions for housing, water and sanitation, livelihood, mental health, and access to health and education facilities. This initiative has been instrumental in promoting sustainable solutions and enhancing resilience among displaced communities.

In conclusion, De Boeck emphasized the significant impact of IOM’s interventions in Nigeria, addressing immediate humanitarian needs and promoting sustainable solutions through a comprehensive approach that includes coordination, innovation, and community engagement. He reaffirmed IOM’s commitment to continue supporting those in need, demonstrating the organization’s unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes.

International Relations Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

