Investigator Journalism Development and Innovation Hub Inaugurated in Cross River State

The Investigator Journalism Development and Innovation Hub has been inaugurated in Cross River State, Nigeria. It's a pioneering initiative aimed at enhancing the capabilities of journalists. The hub is designed to serve as a collaborative workspace, offering skills development, research facilities, and hosting a variety of programs such as workshops and meetings.

The opening ceremony saw the attendance of distinguished figures from the journalism and public relations sectors. Among them was Comrade Nsa Gill, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Cross River State chapter, who commissioned the hub and pledged the union's support.

Other attendees included the State Chapter Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mr. Ben Okache, and the State Civil Society Network Coordinator, Leader Ben Usang. Both endorsed the initiative and expressed their optimism for its potential impact on journalism standards in the region.

Endorsements and Support

The hub received commendations and promises of support from various stakeholders. These included the State Correspondence Chapel Chair, the State Coordinator for Partners for Peace, and a representative from the Mary Slessor Foundation. Emphasis was placed on ethics, community reach, and partnerships by the speakers at the event.

The initiative is supported by The ICIR, MacArthur Foundation, and The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD). The hub's Director, Comrade Archibong Jeremiah, highlighted the hub's role in propelling journalism forward in the region. He acknowledged the support from various organizations, emphasizing the commitment to fostering innovation and maintaining high standards in journalism practices.