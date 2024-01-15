Insurance Sector in Nigeria: A Conversation with Cyril Ajagu

In a recent interview, Cyril Ajagu, Chairman of Conau Group, shed light on the challenges looming over Nigeria’s insurance sector. Despite being the most populous country in Africa, Nigeria has a significantly low insurance penetration with less than one to two percent of the population having insurance coverage.

Enforcement of Insurance Policies

Ajagu put an emphasis on the urgent necessity for enforcing insurance policies. Citing the efforts of the National Insurance Commission to make state governments accountable for their insurance, he mentioned that these regulations often fall on deaf ears. He further noted that insuring buildings against fires and other losses is not a priority for individuals or the state, leading to catastrophic outcomes during disasters.

Societal Impact on Insurance Patronage

Ajagu also touched upon the societal aspect of insurance patronage. Traditional and religious beliefs play a significant role, with many people placing their trust in divine protection instead of understanding the practicality of insurance. He argues that insurance is a practical necessity for managing risks and recovering from losses, and not a matter of faith or belief.

Broader Economic Challenges

Beyond the insurance sector, Ajagu spoke about the broader economic challenges that Nigeria faces. The scarcity of foreign exchange and its impact on businesses was a key point of discussion. The devaluation of the naira has created ripples in the economy, making it critical to improve productivity, agriculture, and manufacturing. This, Ajagu believes, will reduce dependency on imports and stabilize the forex situation.

Recommendations for Growth

For the insurance sector to thrive, Ajagu called for greater cooperation within the industry. He stressed the need for more public enlightenment about the benefits and necessity of insurance, and legislative support to foster the growth of the insurance sector in Nigeria.