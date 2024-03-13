Inspector General of Police Orders Deployment of Armed Officers to Kaduna Following School Abduction

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, swiftly responded to the abduction of 287 primary and secondary school students from Kuriga community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Egbetokun arrived at the government house in Kaduna for a high-level meeting with State Governor Uba Sani, where the focus was on strategizing a response to the distressing incident.

Immediate Deployment of Armed Mobile Police Officers

In response to the dire situation, Inspector-General Egbetokun ordered the immediate deployment of armed mobile police officers to Kuriga community. This decision aims to bolster security efforts and facilitate swift action towards the rescue operation for the abducted students, acknowledging the deep impact of the abduction on Kaduna State.

Assessment Visit and Assurance of Support

Accompanied by senior police officers, including Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Habu Sani and DIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, Egbetokun conducted a visit to Kaduna State to assess the situation firsthand. During the visit, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the affected community and reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force's dedication to ensuring the safe rescue of all abducted students.

Collaborative Efforts and Caution Against Sensational Reportage

In collaboration with Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Egbetokun emphasized the importance of responsible journalism and cautioned against sensational reportage during this challenging period. Governor Sani reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the police in their rescue efforts and pledged continuous assistance to the deployed officers.

Commitment to Police Welfare and Public Cooperation

Engaging with police officers at the Police Command and Police College, Kaduna, Egbetokun addressed their concerns and assured them of the Force's unwavering commitment to their welfare. He reiterated the critical task ahead of the Nigeria Police Force and urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in resolving the security challenges.

Call for Swift Resolution

The Inspector General of Police emphasized the tireless duty towards a swift resolution of the security challenges in Nigeria, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the police and relevant security agencies. Egbetokun underscored the commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, reinforcing the police's role in maintaining a secure environment for all.