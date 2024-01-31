Insecurity The Major Hurdle to Nigeria's Development, Says Chief Obiora Azodo

Chief Obiora Azodo, President of the Saint Joseph Secondary School (SJSS) Awka-Etiti 1980-1982 alumni, Lagos Chapter, has pinpointed insecurity as the principal hurdle curtailing Nigeria's growth. The observation was made during the Lagos chapter's inauguration of the association, where Azodo drew a stark comparison between the accessibility and safety of education during his schooling years and the present conditions, where skyrocketing school fees and restricted mobility due to kidnapping or violence fears are prevalent.

Azodo condemned the government's development approach, particularly criticizing the disregard for property owners during demolitions. He implored for nation-building efforts that overcome tribal, religious, or political divisions, and stressed the necessity for collaboration between the government and all sectors. He also underscored the importance of treating investors and business owners responsibly.

Alumni Association's Future Endeavors

The President outlined the alumni association's long-term plans which focus on boosting business partnerships to enhance member confidence. In his concluding remarks, Azodo expressed gratitude for the foundation laid by their Alma Mater and voiced hopes for continued guidance and protection under the patronage of Saint Joseph.

Increasing insecurity in Nigeria is a significant concern, impeding the nation's progress. With escalating issues such as excessive population growth, extreme poverty, terrorism, systemic corruption, and infrastructure deficits, the necessity for good governance, sustainable employment, and youth reorientation is paramount.

The menace of kidnapping, especially in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has surged alarmingly. The kidnapping crisis has profound implications on the economy and public confidence in the security apparatus, necessitating enhanced security measures, improved access to employment, community engagement, and leveraging technology for intelligence and crime prevention.