INEC Sets Strict Policy for Election Observers: No Report, No Accreditation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a stringent policy aimed at civil society organisations (CSOs) and other observer groups that fail to submit their observation reports following elections. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced this new directive during a consultative meeting with CSOs in Abuja, highlighting the commission's commitment to enhancing electoral transparency and accountability through collaborative efforts with civil society.

Strengthening Election Integrity

Prof. Yakubu emphasized the crucial role of observation reports in fostering electoral reforms and innovations. Despite the active participation of numerous CSOs in past elections, a significant number have neglected to submit their reports. This negligence has prompted INEC to adopt a firmer stance, wherein observer groups must fulfill their reporting obligations to maintain their accreditation status for future elections. The policy, 'No Observation Report, No Accreditation,' signifies INEC's resolve to ensure that electoral observations contribute meaningfully to the democratic process.

Upcoming Electoral Events

With the policy announcement, Prof. Yakubu also shed light on the electoral roadmap for Edo and Ondo states. For the Edo State governorship election, INEC has monitored the primaries of 18 political parties, with a deadline set for the submission of candidates' particulars. Similarly, in Ondo State, 16 political parties have expressed their intention to participate in the upcoming governorship election. Prof. Yakubu's call to CSOs to closely observe these primaries underscores the commission's effort to promote inclusivity and fair representation within the political arena, particularly for women, youths, and Persons with Disability (PwD).

Call to Action for Civil Society

The INEC's directive presents a clear call to action for CSOs, urging them to fulfill their reporting duties to continue playing a vital role in Nigeria's electoral process. The emphasis on timely and comprehensive observation reports is expected to foster a more transparent, accountable, and inclusive electoral environment in Nigeria. As the country prepares for its upcoming electoral milestones, the collaboration between INEC and civil society becomes ever more crucial in safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the democratic process.

This policy introduction marks a significant step towards strengthening the electoral framework in Nigeria, ensuring that every stakeholder contributes effectively to the country's democratic development. As INEC enforces this new standard, the future of election observation and the overall electoral process in Nigeria is poised for greater transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, reflecting the collective commitment to a more robust democracy.