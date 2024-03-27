INEC Set to Unveil Edo Governorship Candidates' Credentials for Public Scrutiny on March 30

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has geared up to enhance transparency in the upcoming Edo State governorship election by publishing the personal particulars of 17 candidates and their deputies this Saturday, March 30, 2024. This initiative, aimed at allowing public scrutiny, follows the closure of the nomination form portal on March 24, highlighting INEC's commitment to a fair electoral process.
Public Scrutiny: A Step Towards Transparency
INEC's decision to display the candidates' documents across Edo State's local government offices is a move to ensure that the electorate is well-informed about their choices. According to INEC's National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, the publication will include Form EC9, academic credentials, and other relevant documents submitted by the candidates. This transparency is not just for the sake of it; it allows any aspirant with reasonable grounds to challenge the authenticity of the information provided, in line with Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.
INEC's Challenges and Resolutions
The path to this decision has not been smooth. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu voiced concerns over the disputes arising from party primaries, which not only disrupt electoral preparations but also lead to financial losses due to litigation. By making the candidates' particulars public, INEC aims to mitigate these issues, ensuring that only credible candidates stand for the election scheduled for September 21, 2024.
Engaging the Public in the Electoral Process
INEC’s appeal to the public to scrutinize the published documents underscores the importance of community involvement in the electoral process. This strategy not only aims to filter out any discrepancies early on but also empowers voters to make informed decisions, reinforcing the democratic foundation of the election. The publication date serves as a crucial checkpoint in the lead-up to the Edo State governorship election, marking a significant step towards a transparent and accountable electoral process.