India and Nigeria Unpack Oil and Energy Challenges at World Economic Forum 2024

At the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Union Petroleum Minister of India, Hardeep Puri, had an engaging exchange with his Nigerian counterparts, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, and the CEO of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari. Nigeria leans heavily on oil and natural gas production, a critical cogwheel of its economy and a substantial source of foreign exchange earnings. Meanwhile, India, as the third-largest oil importer and consumer worldwide, relies on imported crude oil to meet its domestic needs.

Advertisment

India's Growing Energy Consumption

Puri underscored the brisk surge in India's energy consumption, increasing threefold the global average. Within the next two decades, it is projected to account for 25% of global energy demand. The crux of India's energy decisions holds profound implications on the global stage, calling for a pragmatic approach to address issues of resource availability, affordability, and sustainability.

India's heavy reliance on imports, accounting for 85% of its crude oil needs, is a pressing concern. Puri suggested that if not for India's pragmatic approach, the oil prices could have soared to over USD 200 per barrel.

Advertisment

Diversification of Crude Sources and Energy Transition

The Union Petroleum Minister highlighted India's earnest efforts to diversify its crude sources and accelerate its transition towards green energy. These actions come in response to supply cuts by OPEC+ nations and brewing geopolitical tensions. Puri also discussed the impact of supply cuts on global prices, alongside India's oil suppliers, and signed a memorandum of understanding with Guyana.

India is open to exploring partnerships with companies interested in investing in its energy sector. This move is indicative of the country's pursuit of a diversified energy portfolio and its commitment to ensuring stable, affordable energy for its growing population.

India's Green Energy Ambitions

Minister Puri also emphasized India's cost advantage in green energy production. He launched a study on green hydrogen and discussed the National Green Hydrogen Mission. These initiatives underscore India's commitment to becoming a global hub for green energy production and usage, and the potential collaborations with international energy companies to realize this ambition.