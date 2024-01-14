Inauguration of New Mosque In Ajiyolo Ajikpome Calls for Unity and Compassion

The quaint town of Ajiyolo Ajikpome, nestled in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, was abuzz with excitement and spiritual fervor on Saturday. The occasion was the inauguration of a multi-million naira mosque, a symbol of unity, compassion, and togetherness in the community. The event, attended by Muslim faithfuls and leaders from across Nigeria, was marked by a call to unity by Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Unity, the Cornerstone of Community Development

Although Governor Bello was not personally present at the event, his message was delivered emphatically by the governor-elect, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo. Bello emphasized the importance of unity, compassion, and understanding amongst the people for the sake of community development. Echoing the teachings and principles of the Prophet Muhammed (SAW), he urged the community to uphold these virtues for sustained unity and progress.

The Ajiyolo Central Mosque: A Symbol of Unity

The Ajiyolo Central Mosque, a state-of-the-art religious edifice, stands tall in the heart of Ajiyolo Ajikpome. The mosque, facilitated by Hon. Yakubu Okala, the State Auditor General, is more than just a place of worship. It serves as a beacon of unity and peace, a testament to the spirit of togetherness that the people of Kogi State embody. Various leaders at the event praised the project and celebrated its role in emphasising the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence.

Prayers for Blessings and Peace

The Speaker of the state Assembly, Aliyu Umar, also graced the inauguration event. He offered prayers for blessings upon those who facilitated the construction of the mosque, and its role in benefiting the Muslim community. As the new mosque stands tall in Ajiyolo Ajikpome, it is not just a place of worship but a symbol of unity, peace, and brotherhood. It is a reminder of the power of unity and the strength of a community bound by faith and goodwill.