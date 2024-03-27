Impasse Delays Emergence of New Olubadan of Ibadan

Efforts to usher in a new Olubadan of Ibadan faced a setback on Tuesday as eight kingmakers boycotted a crucial meeting convened by Chief Rashidi Ladoja, the Head of the Ibadan Traditional Council and Otun Olubadan. The gathering, aimed at initiating the process for selecting the next Olubadan, convened at the historic Mapo Hall, witnessed the absence of eight out of eleven members of the Olubadan-in-Council, raising concerns over the succession process.

Advertisment

Strained Relations and Political Dynamics

The boycott of the meeting by the majority of the Olubadan-in-Council members underscores the strained relationship between Chief Ladoja and other members, stemming from past controversies, particularly surrounding the issue of beaded crowns bestowed by the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi. Ladoja's opposition to the review of the chieftaincy declaration of Ibadanland and his subsequent boycott of the crowning and elevation ceremony, approved by Governor Seyi Makinde, further deepened the divide within the council.

Leadership Vacuum and Path Forward

Advertisment

Addressing reporters after the unsuccessful meeting, Chief Ladoja cited concerns raised by the absent members regarding the health condition of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, as a reason for the boycott. He emphasized that the Olubadan-designate's absence contributed to the meeting's failure to proceed. Ladoja's solitary presence at the meeting highlighted his role as the convener, but it also underscored the existing divisions within the council.

Uncertainty and Awaited Resolutions

As discussions remain at a standstill, the next steps in the succession process hinge on the resolution of the underlying issues and the willingness of all stakeholders to participate constructively. The absence of consensus among the kingmakers underscores the complexities inherent in traditional leadership transitions and highlights the need for dialogue and reconciliation to move the process forward. All eyes are now on the Olubadan-designate and the Olubadan-in-Council members to bridge their differences and pave the way for the seamless emergence of a new Olubadan.