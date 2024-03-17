Imo State Government Halts Direct Discharge of Liquid Waste into Gutters

The government of Imo state has issued a directive to the Ministry of Environment to immediately cease the direct discharge of liquid waste into gutters by hotels, eateries, bars, and other establishments operating in the state. This directive follows a motion raised by Innocent Ikpamezie of Mbaitoli state constituency during the Imo House of Assembly's plenary session on Friday.

Advertisment

In his presentation, the lawmaker highlighted the frequent blockage and poor drainage of gutters in areas surrounding hotels, eateries, and other businesses. He emphasized that the foul odor emanating from these gutters poses serious health risks to residents and contributes to environmental pollution in the vicinity.

"The stench and odor emitted by these gutters are detrimental to human life. The pollution and resulting health challenges experienced in and around these areas of business underscore the urgency of addressing this issue," said Ikpamezie during the session.

In response to the motion, the Assembly called upon Governor Hope Uzodinma to instruct all establishments contributing to environmental pollution to implement measures for proper waste disposal. Specifically, the Assembly urged these entities to install soak-away systems to channel their liquid waste, thereby mitigating the risk of olfactory pollution in the surrounding areas.

The directive aims to improve public health and mitigate the adverse effects of environmental pollution caused by improper waste disposal practices. By taking proactive measures to address this issue, the Imo state government demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its residents and preserving the environment for future generations.