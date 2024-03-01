Imo Land Dispute: Court Grants Ajoku Family Leave to Serve Chinasa Nwaneri by Substitution

A recent ruling by the High Court of Imo State has marked a pivotal turn in a longstanding land dispute involving a former aide to the Imo State Governor, Chinasa Nwaneri, and the Oparaugo Ajoku Family over the contentious Nkporo Farmland. Justice C. N. Okereke's decision to allow substituted service aims to advance the legal proceedings that have been stalled by Nwaneri's evasion of court summons.

Advertisment

The heart of the dispute lies in the Ajoku Family's claim to the Nkporo Farmland, a piece of land they assert ownership over through customary inheritance from the Owere Nchi Ise people. The family accuses Chinasa Nwaneri, alongside other state officials, of orchestrating an unlawful forceful takeover of their land, prompting them to seek judicial redress. The lawsuit, filed under Suit No: HOW/787/2023, not only challenges the defendants' actions but also seeks a declaration of the family's entitlement to statutory rights of occupancy.

Family Seeks Justice and Compensation

In their quest for justice, the Ajoku Family is demanding not only a legal acknowledgment of their ownership rights but also compensation for the alleged trespass and illegal occupation of their land by the defendants.

Advertisment

Their plea to the court includes a call for the nullification of any sales or purported sales of the land by the defendants and an injunction preventing further trespassing. The sum of N500 million is being sought as general damages, highlighting the significant impact the dispute has had on the family.

The Broader Implications of the Case

This legal confrontation sheds light on the broader issues of land rights and the power dynamics at play between state authorities and local communities in Nigeria. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how similar disputes are resolved in the future, potentially influencing the balance of power between governmental bodies and customary landowners.

As the court proceedings progress, the Ajoku Family's fight for their ancestral land stands as a testament to the ongoing struggles faced by many communities grappling with the complexities of land ownership and rights in Nigeria.