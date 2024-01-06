en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Ilebaye Fights Back: Demands Apology, Confronts Online Trolls

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Ilebaye Fights Back: Demands Apology, Confronts Online Trolls

In the radiant spotlight of fame, reality TV star Ilebaye, victor of the Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ edition, is battling the shadows of negative public scrutiny. In a recent development, Ilebaye has expressed deep concern over the defamatory attention her parents have been receiving on social media. She revealed that online trolls have been disparaging her family to an alarming extent, some even making unfounded declarations of her parents’ death.

Confronting Trolls: A Celeb’s Struggle

Ilebaye has warned that she is prepared to take legal action against those spreading harmful misinformation about her family. The reality TV star’s frustration is palpable as she grapples with the harsh reality of her newfound fame. She has also spoken out against her former Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo, who made derogatory comments about her upbringing during their time on the show.

Demands for Apology: A Battle for Respect

Ilebaye has demanded a public apology from Seyi Awolowo. During a conversation within the reality show, Seyi had suggested that Ilebaye lacked proper home training. The comment, which was televised, sparked controversy among fans and critics alike. In response, Ilebaye refuted the claim in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, firmly stating that her parents raised her with noble values and proper conduct.

Rising Above: A Journey of Forgiveness

Despite the emotional turmoil, Ilebaye shows grace under fire. While she has forgiven Seyi for his comments, she maintains that an apology is due to her parents for the derogatory remarks. This incident is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by public figures, who often must navigate the relentless tides of public opinion while maintaining their personal integrity and respecting the privacy of their loved ones.

0
Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
9 mins ago
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
In a startling prelude to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Nigeria’s Super Eagles succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Guinea in a friendly match. The match, serving as a warm-up for the forthcoming 2023 AFCON, unfolded at the Bani Yas Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Lopsided Opening Half Guinea imposed their will early
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
Thousands Rally in Jos City, Nigeria, Demanding Peace and Security
57 mins ago
Thousands Rally in Jos City, Nigeria, Demanding Peace and Security
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
1 hour ago
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
Devastating Fire at Illegal Refinery in Kano: One Fatality and Widespread Destruction
18 mins ago
Devastating Fire at Illegal Refinery in Kano: One Fatality and Widespread Destruction
Nigerian Bar Association Sounds Alarm Over Rising Insecurity in Bwari
27 mins ago
Nigerian Bar Association Sounds Alarm Over Rising Insecurity in Bwari
Teebillz Criticizes Davido for Alleged Disrespect Towards His Family
38 mins ago
Teebillz Criticizes Davido for Alleged Disrespect Towards His Family
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
51 seconds
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
2 mins
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
3 mins
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
3 mins
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
4 mins
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
4 mins
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
6 mins
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
7 mins
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
9 mins
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
19 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app