Ikeja Electric Attributes Lagos Power Outage to Transmission Load Restrictions

In a recent circular, the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IE) has acknowledged ongoing power outages in parts of Lagos, attributing them to load restrictions at various transmission centers.

Load restrictions, as explained in the circular, refer to limitations placed on the amount of electrical power that can be transferred through the transmission network. These restrictions are implemented to manage factors such as maintenance, system upgrades, and prevention of overloading, which could lead to equipment failure or widespread power outages.

The management of IE confirmed that these load restrictions have resulted in service difficulties experienced by customers across the state. Specifically, transmission centers including Oworo TS, Maryland TS, Itire TS, Isolo TS, Ogba TS, Alausa TS, Ejigbo TS, Alimosho TS, Ilupeju TS, and Ayobo TS have been significantly impacted.

In response to the situation, IE assured customers that it is actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders to restore normal service operations. While apologizing for any inconvenience caused, the company emphasized its commitment to resolving the issue promptly and ensuring uninterrupted power supply to its customers in Lagos.