Ikeja Court Sentences Man to 21 Years for Attempted Sexual Assault of Minor

In a landmark decision, the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sentenced 33-year-old Chidi Isaiah to 21 years in prison for his attempt to sexually assault an 11-year-old girl, marking a significant moment in the legal fight against child sexual abuse in Lagos State.

Legal Proceedings and Plea Bargain

The case against Isaiah unfolded when he was re-arraigned on an amended charge, following his initial plea of not guilty to defilement. The prosecution, led by A.R. Abolade, revealed that Isaiah had consented to a plea bargain. He faced two counts: attempting to commit sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child. Isaiah's guilty plea to these charges led to his sentencing by Justice Abiola Sholadoye, who ordered the sentences for each charge to run consecutively, starting from his day of remand on January 22, 2023.

Details of the Offence

According to prosecution details, Isaiah attempted to violate the young victim by trying to engage in sexual intercourse with her. Furthermore, he was accused of indecently touching the girl's body. These actions not only constituted a grave violation of the victim's rights but also contravened Sections 262 and 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The case has brought to light the severe implications of offenses against minors and the judiciary's stance on ensuring justice for victims.

Implications of the Judgment

This judgment serves as a stern warning to potential offenders about the severe consequences of sexual offenses against children. It highlights the judiciary's commitment to upholding the rights of minors and providing a safe environment for their growth and development. As this case concludes, it prompts a broader reflection on the societal and legal measures needed to protect vulnerable children from sexual abuse and exploitation.

The sentencing of Chidi Isaiah not only marks a victory for the victim and her family but also reinforces the legal framework's role in deterring such heinous crimes. As society moves forward, it is imperative to continue strengthening legal protections for children and ensuring that justice is accessible and swift for victims of sexual violence.