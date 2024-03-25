Ijaw Youth Council Denies Planning Attack on Military Facilities in Niger Delta

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide refutes claims of planning a coordinated attack on military facilities in the Niger Delta, labeling the reports as mischievous and false.

Amb Binebai Princewill, spokesperson of the IYC, emphasizes the council's condemnation of the killings of 17 military personnel and clarifies the council's stance against attacking the military.

The IYC warns against spreading false information and urges Nigerians to disseminate only true and credible information to the public.