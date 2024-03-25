Ijaw Youth Council Denies Allegations of Planned Attacks on Military Facilities in Niger Delta

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has vehemently refuted allegations of planning coordinated attacks on military facilities across the Niger Delta region. Spokesman of the group, Amb Binebai Princewill, denounced the reports as mischievous and baseless, asserting that such claims are devoid of truth and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the IYC and its leadership, including Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri, Snr.

Clarifying the Council's Position

Addressing the erroneous reports, the IYC emphasized its unwavering commitment to peace and condemned the killings of 17 military personnel. The council reiterated its stance against violence and underscored its condemnation of any form of aggression towards security forces. Furthermore, the IYC clarified that it has no grievances with the military and categorically disavowed any intentions of attacking military installations.

Advocating for Rule of Law and Justice

In a bid to uphold justice and maintain law and order, the IYC urged the military to exercise restraint and adhere to established rules of engagement. The council emphasized the importance of targeting only criminal elements while safeguarding the rights of innocent civilians. Additionally, President Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri, Snr, reiterated these sentiments in a live interview, condemning the reprehensible attack on military officers and advocating for peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Warning Against Misinformation

Amidst escalating tensions and misinformation, the Ijaw Youth Council cautioned against the dissemination of false information and urged Nigerians to prioritize truth and credibility in public discourse. The council warned against the activities of mischief makers seeking to sow discord and division within the region, emphasizing the need for responsible journalism and accurate reporting to foster unity and harmony.