Igwe Ebelendu Celebrates 47th Anniversary on Throne, Bestows Chieftaincy Titles

The Igwe of Aguluezechukwu, His Royal Highness, F. E. Ebelendu, commemorated his 47th anniversary on the throne, a momentous occasion that also saw the bestowal of chieftaincy titles upon deserving individuals.

Among those honored were seven sons of Aguluezechukwu and several notable figures from neighboring towns.

One such notable individual was Godwin Ezeuko, who was bestowed with the prestigious title of Eziafakaego of Aguluezechukwu.

This honor was in recognition of his philanthropic endeavors and significant contributions to the community. Ezeuko expressed gratitude for this recognition, pledging to continue his charitable work within the community.

His family, including his wife, Lolo Ngozi Godwin Ezeuko, also shared their joy and pride over the honor.