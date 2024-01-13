en English
Education

Igala Student Association Appeals for Ethnic Representation in University Leadership

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
The Igala Student Association (ISA) has launched a public appeal to the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, urging him to appoint a Vice Chancellor of Igala ethnicity in one of the three state-owned universities. The call was articulated via a statement fronted by the association’s Public Relations Officer, Ahmadu Enyojo Hope, accentuating the demand for balanced representation and equity in the leadership positions within these educational institutions.

Leadership Composition in Question

According to the ISA, the prevailing leadership composition includes two Vice Chancellors of Ebira descent and one from Okun land, a distribution that conspicuously lacks representation from the Igala community. The ISA declared their belief that appointing a Vice Chancellor of Igala origin would not merely contribute to academic excellence but also engender a sense of inclusion among Igala students.

Highlighting Igala Talent and Expertise

Moreover, the association underscored the abundant talent and expertise within the Igala community that could significantly contribute to the growth and development of the Kogi State universities. The ISA is confident that the Igala community boasts the necessary human resources to effect positive change and enhancements in these institutions of higher learning.

A Call for Unity and Collaboration

Furthermore, the ISA beseeches the Governor to view their request as a stride towards fostering unity and collaboration among the state’s variegated ethnic groups. They remain sanguine that Governor Bello will acknowledge the importance of equitable ethnic representation in the leadership of Kogi State universities. The association argues that such an appointment would symbolize a step forward in the quest for unity, mutual respect, and understanding among the ethnic groups within the state.

Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

