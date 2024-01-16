IGAD Inaugurates Ijesha Digital Hub, Paving Way for Nigeria's Digital Transformation

In a landmark development, the Ijesha Global Alliance for Development (IGAD) has commissioned the Ijesha Digital Hub, inducting its first cohort of 107 trainees in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and UI/UX Design. This move forms a critical part of Nigeria's endeavors to harness its large youth population as a driving force for economic prosperity.

The Vice President of IGAD, Dr. Adewale Alonge, underlined the hub's mission to foster technical proficiency, entrepreneurial spirit, and soft skills among the Nigerian youth. He emphasized the hub's critical role in stimulating innovation with practical applications to address real-world challenges. The Chairman of IGAD, Abimbola Olashore, expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts that led to the hub's establishment and its potential to transform the workforce, fostering economic growth and sustainability.

Mindset Shift for Digital Success

In his keynote address, Dr. Ayoola, founder of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN), stressed the need for a change in perspective to fully exploit Nigeria's human resources. He urged the youth to redefine success with integrity. His speech emphasized the importance of a mindset shift, not just in terms of technological proficiency but in the broader understanding of personal and professional success.

The launch of the Ijesha Digital Hub is a significant step towards the digital transformation of Nigeria. With its focus on Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and UI/UX Design, the hub aims to equip the Nigerian youth with the skills necessary to compete in the global digital economy and contribute to their country's socio-economic development. The creation of such hubs plays an integral role in preparing Nigeria for a digital future, providing its youth with opportunities to engage with cutting-edge technology and fostering an innovation-driven culture.