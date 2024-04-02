Ifelodun Youth Association Advocates for Smart City Project in Kwara

The Ifelodun Youth Development Association (IfYDA) has called upon the Kwara State Government to consider Ifelodun local government as the site for the proposed Smart City project. This appeal follows the recent rejection of the project by certain members of an Ilorin group.

IfYDA lauded the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led government for its innovative Smart City initiative aimed at enhancing infrastructure across the state. According to the group, implementing such a transformative project would not only mark a historic achievement but also elevate Kwara to the level of its counterparts excelling in infrastructure development.

Garba Ibraheem, the spokesperson for IfYDA, emphasized in a statement issued on Sunday, March 31, 2024, that Ifelodun is well-equipped and prepared to facilitate the Smart City endeavor. He highlighted Ifelodun's extensive landmass and abundant human capital as compelling reasons for considering the locality for the project.

Ibraheem articulated, "Ifelodun Local Government is one of the largest areas in Kwara State by landmass and possesses the necessary human resources for the sustainable implementation of the Smart City project." He further pointed out Ifelodun's strategic location along the proposed Lagos to Abuja standard gauge railway route, ample land availability for an airport, and access to reliable electricity through the Ganmo mega substation as advantageous factors for the project.

Additionally, Ifelodun is home to key institutions such as KAM Wire, ARMTI, NCAM, and the Nigeria Sugar Institute. Moreover, it has been selected to host one of Nigeria's six National Mega Solar farms, further demonstrating its potential to accommodate the Smart City development.

In conclusion, IfYDA urged the state government to relocate the Smart City project to Ifelodun local government, emphasizing the manifold benefits it would bring to Kwara State's overall development. The association's advocacy underscores the importance of strategic planning and community involvement in driving sustainable urban development initiatives.