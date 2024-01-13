en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

IEDPU President Urges Nigerian Leaders to Prioritize Security Amidst Rise in Insecurity

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
IEDPU President Urges Nigerian Leaders to Prioritize Security Amidst Rise in Insecurity

Alh AbdulMumini AbdulMalik, the national president of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), has called upon President Bola Tinubu and state governors to prioritize the escalating security issues in Nigeria. This appeal was made during a sympathy visit to Shaykh Hassan Kadriyah in Ilorin, whose family members were recently subjected to the terror of abduction in Abuja.

Rise in Insecurity: A Pathetic Scenario

AbdulMumini labelled the surge in insecurity across the nation as ‘pathetic’. He emphasized the necessity for an immediate, comprehensive strategy to tackle the crisis, which has instilled fear and uncertainty in the hearts of Nigerians. His plea carries the weight of countless citizens who live under the constant threat of violence and abduction.

Offering Sympathy, Seeking Action

The IEDPU leader extended his heartfelt sympathy to Shaykh Kadriyah and his family, expressing sincere hope for the safe return of the kidnapped relatives. Tragically, a member of the Kadriyah family lost their life in the process of assisting police efforts towards the victims’ release. This poignant sacrifice underscores the severity of the security crisis and the urgent need for resolution.

Community Support: A Ray of Hope

AbdulMumini also urged the local community to rally behind the distressed Kadriyah family during this challenging time. In return, Shaykh Kadriyah expressed gratitude to the IEDPU delegation for their unwavering support. He also appealed for assistance from the Kwara State government and other relevant stakeholders in securing the release of his abducted family members.

As Nigeria grapples with escalating insecurity, the plea from the IEDPU president serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for coordinated action to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

0
Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
14 mins ago
Don Jazzy Praises Davido's Passion for Music on Podcast
Music aficionado, renowned producer, and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, recently lavished praise on Afrobeat star Davido during an interview on the Zero Conditions podcast. Jazzy, whose faith in Davido’s potential dates back to the Mo’ Hits Records era, lauded the singer’s enduring passion for music and his unwavering dedication to his craft. Unwavering Faith
Don Jazzy Praises Davido's Passion for Music on Podcast
Nigeria's President Tinubu Advocates for Enhanced Security and Overhauled School-Feeding Program
52 mins ago
Nigeria's President Tinubu Advocates for Enhanced Security and Overhauled School-Feeding Program
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
2 hours ago
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
Sudden Death of Keke Driver in Delta State: A Community in Mourning
33 mins ago
Sudden Death of Keke Driver in Delta State: A Community in Mourning
Lagos Court Contemplates Imprisonment for Alleged Disobedience of Judicial Order
43 mins ago
Lagos Court Contemplates Imprisonment for Alleged Disobedience of Judicial Order
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
51 mins ago
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
Latest Headlines
World News
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
14 seconds
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
Thrill and Triumph: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
16 seconds
Thrill and Triumph: High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
Gophers Triumph Over Robert Morris in Hockey Clash
48 seconds
Gophers Triumph Over Robert Morris in Hockey Clash
Houston Clinches Narrow Victory in Thrilling NBA Encounter
2 mins
Houston Clinches Narrow Victory in Thrilling NBA Encounter
Houston Rockets Clinch Thrilling Victory Over Detroit Pistons
2 mins
Houston Rockets Clinch Thrilling Victory Over Detroit Pistons
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Spirited Games and Remarkable Scores
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Spirited Games and Remarkable Scores
The Race for Hockey Glory: North American League and Indian Women’s Team Eyeing Playoff Spots
2 mins
The Race for Hockey Glory: North American League and Indian Women’s Team Eyeing Playoff Spots
Thrilling Victories in Kentucky High School Boys' Basketball Matches
2 mins
Thrilling Victories in Kentucky High School Boys' Basketball Matches
ANC Ready to Deliver Annual January 8 Statement Focusing on Crime, Corruption, and Electricity Crisis
3 mins
ANC Ready to Deliver Annual January 8 Statement Focusing on Crime, Corruption, and Electricity Crisis
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app