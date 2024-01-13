IEDPU President Urges Nigerian Leaders to Prioritize Security Amidst Rise in Insecurity

Alh AbdulMumini AbdulMalik, the national president of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), has called upon President Bola Tinubu and state governors to prioritize the escalating security issues in Nigeria. This appeal was made during a sympathy visit to Shaykh Hassan Kadriyah in Ilorin, whose family members were recently subjected to the terror of abduction in Abuja.

Rise in Insecurity: A Pathetic Scenario

AbdulMumini labelled the surge in insecurity across the nation as ‘pathetic’. He emphasized the necessity for an immediate, comprehensive strategy to tackle the crisis, which has instilled fear and uncertainty in the hearts of Nigerians. His plea carries the weight of countless citizens who live under the constant threat of violence and abduction.

Offering Sympathy, Seeking Action

The IEDPU leader extended his heartfelt sympathy to Shaykh Kadriyah and his family, expressing sincere hope for the safe return of the kidnapped relatives. Tragically, a member of the Kadriyah family lost their life in the process of assisting police efforts towards the victims’ release. This poignant sacrifice underscores the severity of the security crisis and the urgent need for resolution.

Community Support: A Ray of Hope

AbdulMumini also urged the local community to rally behind the distressed Kadriyah family during this challenging time. In return, Shaykh Kadriyah expressed gratitude to the IEDPU delegation for their unwavering support. He also appealed for assistance from the Kwara State government and other relevant stakeholders in securing the release of his abducted family members.

As Nigeria grapples with escalating insecurity, the plea from the IEDPU president serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for coordinated action to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.