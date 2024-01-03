en English
Education

ICPC Chairman Initiates Investigation into Fake Degree Scandal Involving Benin and Togo

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
ICPC Chairman Initiates Investigation into Fake Degree Scandal Involving Benin and Togo

On December 30, 2023, a shocking expose by a Nigerian journalist revealed a fraudulent academic scheme involving fake degrees from universities in Benin and Togo. Following this, the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, has engaged with an undercover reporter, Umar Audu, to investigate the matter further.

Audu, posing as a student of Ecole Suprieure de Gestion et de Technologies (ESGT) in Cotonou, Benin Republic, claimed to have completed a four-year program in less than two months. The shocking revelation was that this was achieved without applying, studying, or taking exams. It was also reported that an immigration officer colluded to stamp his passport to facilitate his participation in Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Initiating a Thorough Investigation

In response to these alarming revelations, the ICPC is now conducting a comprehensive investigation to dismantle the networks involved in these malpractices. The aim is to uphold the integrity of the educational system and to bring all those involved in this racketeering to justice. The Commission will also collaborate with both domestic and international partners to assess the validity of academic qualifications from foreign institutions.

Concurrently, the Federal Ministry of Education has suspended the accreditation of degrees from Benin and Togo as a measure against these fraudulent activities. The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended the Federal Government for this move and has called for an investigation into the clearance letter issued by the Federal Ministry of Education confirming the accreditation of the university in question. The organization has also demanded that individuals found to be employed with these fake degrees should be dismissed and called for the security agencies to investigate and prosecute those behind the fraudulent admissions.

Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

