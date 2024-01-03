ICPC Chairman Engages with Journalist over Degree Fraud Scandal

In an unprecedented move, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Adamu Aliyu, has initiated a dialogue with a reporter who recently exposed an alleged degree certificate fraud. This development comes in the wake of an article that was published on December 30, revealing the alarming shortcuts to degree acquisition at a Cotonou-based university, Ecole Supérieure de Gestion et de Technologies (ESGT).

A Scandal Unearthed

The report brought to light a shocking trend of degree certificates being awarded within a span of just six weeks, blatantly flouting standard academic procedures. In response to this shocking revelation, the ICPC has launched an investigation into the networks and individuals implicated in these fraudulent activities. Their primary objective is to preserve the integrity of the educational system, which is at risk due to such practices.

International Collaboration Against Corruption

The ICPC is set to collaborate with both domestic and international partners to assess the authenticity of overseas academic qualifications, especially those from institutions mentioned in the report. The commission has issued a call for cooperation from stakeholders in the education sector and government bodies to ensure the credibility of educational qualifications and combat corruption.

Suspension of Accreditation

In the meantime, the Federal Government of Nigeria has suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from universities in neighboring Togo and Benin Republic. This decision has been taken in light of the undercover report and will remain in effect until the conclusion of the investigation. The investigation will see the involvement of various ministries and security agencies of Nigeria, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The government has urged the public to support its actions and provide useful information to prevent such fraudulent practices from recurring in the future. The issue of degree mills and illegal institutions is a global problem that the Ministry is contending with, and this investigation marks a significant step towards eradicating such malpractices.