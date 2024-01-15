en English
International Relations

IAWPA Partners with Oyo State for Peace Advocacy; Appoints New Eminent Peace Ambassador

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
In a significant move towards peace advocacy, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has announced its intention to collaborate with key officials in Oyo State, Nigeria. The organization’s international director, Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke, revealed this plan at an event marking the first quarter flag-off of a peace campaign in the state. The event also witnessed the international flag hoisting and the appointment of a new Eminent Peace Ambassador.

IAWPA’s Collaboration with Oyo State

The partnership will involve three pivotal figures in Oyo State: The police commissioner, Hamzat Adebola; the chief judge, Iyabo Yerima; and the attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Biodun Aikomo. This alliance aims to foster peace and tranquility in the region, with the IAWPA expressing optimism about Oyo State becoming a peace advocacy hub in the South-West.

Appointment of New Eminent Peace Ambassador

Romoke Sherifat Akeusola, known for her philanthropic efforts in assisting the underprivileged, was appointed as an Eminent Peace Ambassador. Her appointment underscores IAWPA’s commitment to acknowledging and promoting individuals who exemplify peace-promoting lifestyles. Dr. Nkweke, while making the announcement, reiterated the organization’s unwavering support for the United Nations’ peace agenda.

Akeusola Calls for Government Intervention

In response to her appointment, Akeusola urged the Federal Government to address significant issues of poverty and hardship that plague Nigerians. She emphasized the necessity of improving living conditions for all Nigerians, particularly the underprivileged. This call to action reflects her dedication to her newly appointed role and her ongoing commitment to philanthropy.

The IAWPA, operating globally, continues to strive towards its objective of promoting peace and appointing Eminent Peace Ambassadors across the 193 member states of the United Nations. This new collaboration and appointment in Oyo State serve as a testament to their relentless efforts.

International Relations Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

