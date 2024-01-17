HURIWA Calls for Release of Detained Nigerian Female Soldier Alleging Sexual Harassment

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has demanded the immediate release of Lance Corporal Ruth Ogunleye, a female soldier detained by the Nigerian Army following her public allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation, and unlawful confinement by senior officers.

This incident, according to HURIWA, constitutes an unconstitutional violation of basic human rights and discredits the military's efforts to uphold human rights through specialized desks and departments.

HURIWA cites multiple sections of the Nigerian Constitution as being violated by the arrest, including the right to dignity, freedom from torture, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement.

The arrest reportedly took place in Lagos, after which Ogunleye was flown to Abuja. She became a figure of public interest following a viral video in which she detailed her mistreatment after rejecting the sexual advances of senior officers.

This mistreatment, she claimed, included being locked up, evicted from her living quarters, and falsely institutionalized in a psychiatric hospital. In addition, her bank account was frozen, and her salary payments were halted.