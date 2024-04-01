Human Rights Group Urges Transparent Sale of Presidential Jets Amid Cost-Cutting Plans

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on the Presidency to uphold transparency and accountability in its plan to auction presidential jets as part of cost-cutting measures. In a statement released on Monday, signed by National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group welcomed the initiative while stressing the importance of adherence to due process.

Onwubiko emphasized the need for the sale of the three jets to be conducted by a reputable business entity to ensure proper accountability of proceeds. He cautioned against any irregularities, warning against the possibility of assets being sold off at undervalued prices to individuals close to the government, which could ultimately shortchange the Nigerian people.

Acknowledging the high maintenance costs associated with the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF), HURIWA urged the Presidency to oversee a transparent and competitive bidding process, free from insider abuses. The group highlighted previous challenges faced during attempts to sell off aircraft in President Muhammadu Buhari's administration and stressed the importance of learning from past experiences.

The statement also addressed concerns regarding the potential chartering of aircraft to interested governors as a means of revenue generation. HURIWA emphasized the need for clarity and transparency in any such arrangements to prevent misuse of public resources.

The Presidential Air Fleet comprises various aircraft, including Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) 737, Gulfstream G550, Gulfstream G500, Falcon 7X, HS 4000, Agusta 139, and Agusta 101. Notably, the BBJ 737 serves as the Nigerian Air Force One, catering exclusively to the President's travel needs.

While details regarding the fate of specific aircraft remain uncertain, HURIWA commended the decision to downsize the oversized fleet, citing the exorbitant maintenance costs incurred annually.

In conclusion, the group stressed the importance of adhering to legal and ethical standards in the sale of national assets, emphasizing the need for accountability throughout the process. The government's handling of this initiative will be closely monitored and judged based on its commitment to transparency and adherence to the law.