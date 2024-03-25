Human Rights Group Urges President Tinubu to Sack Officials Over Binance Executive's Escape

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called for the immediate dismissal of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) following the escape of one of the Binance executives, Nadeem Anjarwalla. The incident, characterized as a breach of national security, has prompted HURIWA to demand severe consequences for those responsible for the lapse.

National Security Concerns

Expressing deep concern over the escape of Anjarwalla from lawful custody, HURIWA highlighted the implications for national security and emphasized the urgent need for accountability. The organization emphasized the importance of safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria's security architecture and preventing compromises that could jeopardize the nation's stability and sovereignty.

Allegations of Compromise

HURIWA raised suspicions of possible corruption and compromise within the security apparatus, pointing to lapses that allowed the fugitive to escape. The organization stressed the need for a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the escape and hold accountable any individuals found culpable of dereliction of duty or collusion.

Demands for Action

In a statement by the National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA urged President Tinubu to take decisive action in response to the breach of national security. The organization called for the dismissal of key officials responsible for overseeing security operations, citing their failure to prevent the escape as evidence of incompetence or complicity.

Government Response

Despite attempts to seek clarification from relevant authorities, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, HURIWA expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of concrete information regarding the escape. The organization underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in addressing security challenges and called on the government to prioritize the investigation and resolution of the matter.

Ensuring Justice and Security

As HURIWA continues to demand accountability, it remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding human rights and promoting transparency in governance. The organization emphasized the need for the government to take swift and decisive action to ensure that breaches of national security are not tolerated or overlooked.