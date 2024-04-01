Human Capital Development Vital for Nigeria's Power Sector Sustainability - Perm Sec

Alhaji Mamudah Mamman, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, emphasized the critical importance of human capital development in ensuring the sustainability and effectiveness of Nigeria's power sector. His remarks came during a one-day Stakeholders Retreat for Practitioners in the Electric Power Sector organized by the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), in collaboration with Hak-Ben and Associates Nigeria Ltd.

Advertisment

Mamman underscored that human capital development is indispensable for addressing the current electricity challenges facing Nigeria. He emphasized that skilled professionals, technicians, engineers, and all members of the workforce play a crucial role in driving innovation, improving service delivery, and advancing the sector's achievements.

"At this pivotal stage of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), the development of human capital is integral to achieving our goals. Our skilled workforce is essential for enhancing capacity, reliability, and innovation in electricity supply," Mamman stated.

He commended NAPTIN for its dedication to meeting the educational and training needs of the power sector, emphasizing the institute's pivotal role in equipping professionals with the skills required to navigate the evolving landscape of the industry.

Advertisment

Ahmed Nagode, the Director-General of NAPTIN, echoed Mamman's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and cooperation among stakeholders in shaping the sector's direction. Nagode highlighted NAPTIN's efforts in empowering Nigerian youths through skill acquisition, certification, and career development in the energy sector.

"NAPTIN plays a significant role in empowering Nigerian youths by providing them with opportunities for skill acquisition and career development in the energy sector. This not only fosters economic independence but also contributes to the overall growth of the economy," Nagode affirmed.

The retreat served as a platform for stakeholders to collaborate, share insights, and explore strategies to address the challenges facing Nigeria's power sector. Through collective efforts and investments in human capital development, stakeholders aim to drive the sector towards greater efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, ultimately advancing Nigeria's energy landscape and fostering economic growth.