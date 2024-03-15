House of Representatives to Confront Cement Manufacturers Over Soaring Prices

The House of Representatives has taken decisive action to address the skyrocketing cost of cement in Nigeria by resolving to invite the management of major cement manufacturers, including Dangote, BUA, and others, to engage in discussions regarding the exorbitant prices.

Root of the Issue

This resolution follows the adoption of a motion presented by Rep. Jonathan Gbefwi (PDP-Nasarawa), who highlighted the alarming 50 percent increase in the price of cement, leading to a sharp rise in the cost of building materials nationwide. Gbefwi emphasized that the raw materials for cement production, such as lime, silica, alumina, iron oxide, and gypsum, are all locally sourced and remain unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations.

Local Sourcing vs. Price Hikes

Gbefwi underscored that all aspects of cement production, including raw materials and production elements, are domestically procured. However, he expressed concern over the manufacturers' exploitation of exchange rate volatility to unjustly hike prices, despite no significant changes in production costs.

Impact on Nigerians and Government's Efforts

The lawmaker highlighted the adverse effects of the cement price surge on Nigerians, citing increased rental prices and associated service costs as examples. He condemned the actions of what he termed the "cement cabal," asserting that their actions directly undermine the efforts of President Bola Tinubu's administration to enhance the welfare of citizens.

Immediate Call for Resolution

In light of the detrimental impact on the populace, Gbefwi urged for swift intervention to resolve the situation, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the cement price crisis. The House of Representatives aims to confront the cement manufacturers directly to find equitable solutions that alleviate the burden on Nigerian consumers and support the government's efforts towards national development and prosperity.