House Committee, Disability Agency Probe KFC for Alleged Discrimination Against Ex-Governor's Son

The House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities and the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities have taken decisive steps against Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) following allegations of discrimination. Adebola Daniel, a person living with a disability and son of former Ogun State Governor, Senator Gbenga Daniel, reported being denied service at a KFC outlet in Murtala Muhammed International Airport, sparking widespread condemnation and a call for action.

Immediate Response to Allegations

Upon learning of the incident, which occurred on March 27, 2024, the House Committee on Disabilities, led by Chairman Bashiru Ayinla, announced an official probe into the matter. In parallel, the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities has also summoned KFC's management to an investigation panel. This swift move underscores the seriousness with which both bodies view the alleged discrimination, emphasizing the necessity of adherence to the Disability Act, which aims to protect individuals with disabilities from such injustices.

Public Outcry and Apology

The incident, detailed by Mr. Daniel on social media, has not only highlighted the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in Nigeria but also triggered a public outcry against KFC. According to Mr. Daniel, he was publicly humiliated when a manager at the outlet blatantly refused him entry, citing 'No wheelchairs allowed.' This discriminatory act led to KFC issuing a public apology, though the incident had already sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of people with disabilities in Nigeria.

Push for Comprehensive Implementation of Disability Act

In light of the incident, there is a renewed push for the full implementation of the Disability Act. The House Committee on Disabilities and the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities are not only focusing on this specific case but are also advocating for broader compliance with the act. Their actions signal a commitment to ensuring that all establishments within Nigeria respect and uphold the rights of persons with disabilities, aiming to prevent future occurrences of discrimination.

As the investigation proceeds, the spotlight on KFC could serve as a watershed moment for disability rights in Nigeria. This case has the potential to catalyze significant changes in how businesses and public spaces accommodate individuals with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity and respect for all citizens. It's a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by people with disabilities and the urgent need for society to embrace and enforce laws designed to protect their rights.