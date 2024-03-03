Honesty Rewarded: Salihu AbdulHadi Kankia Honored for Returning N100 Million, Earns Hajj Sponsorship

In an inspiring display of integrity, Salihu AbdulHadi Kankia, affiliated with JIBWIS's First Aid Group, was celebrated for his honesty after returning a lost bag containing over N100 million. The event, highlighting his commendable act, took place during the Ramadan Tafsir closing ceremony in Bauchi, attended by Islamic scholars and significant figures.
Recognition of Unwavering Integrity
Upon finding the bag, Kankia did not hesitate to report his discovery to the police, leading to the successful return of the money to its rightful owner. The owner, after verifying the contents of the bag, confirmed that nothing was missing, showcasing the untainted honesty of Kankia. Engr Mustapha Imam Sitti, the National Director of JIBWIS's First Aid Group, lauded Kankia for his actions, presenting him with an award and a sponsored Hajj pilgrimage for this year's season as a gesture of appreciation.
Community and Leadership Support
Salihu AbdulHadi Kankia's story resonated well beyond the local community, drawing attention and praise from various quarters. Hon. Abdulmalik Zannan Bangudu of the Zamfara State Assembly extended his admiration by gifting Kankia two million naira. Furthermore, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State acknowledged Kankia's honesty with a practical reward, presenting him with a bus to support his entrepreneurial journey. These gestures underline the community and leadership's commitment to fostering a culture of honesty and integrity.
A Beacon of Hope and Integrity
Kankia's act of honesty serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of integrity in today's society. His story, celebrated by both local and national figures, not only rewards his noble act but also sets a precedent for others to follow. By choosing honesty over personal gain, Kankia has become a beacon of hope and a role model for many, proving that virtue and integrity are still cherished values in our communities.
As Salihu AbdulHadi Kankia embarks on his Hajj pilgrimage, supported by the community and leaders alike, his story leaves a lasting imprint on the hearts of many. It prompts a reflection on the values we cherish and the actions we celebrate, encouraging a broader discourse on the importance of honesty, integrity, and community support in shaping a more trustworthy society.