Hon Dr Saheed Mosadoluwa, Ibile, Ordained Al-Mujadeed of the Universe by African Muslim Council

Harmony Gardens and Estate Development LTD's CEO, Hon Dr Saheed Mosadoluwa, known as Ibile, has received the prestigious title of Al-Mujadeed of the Universe from the African Muslim Council. This honor followed his inauguration of a multi-million naira ultra-modern central mosque in Ibeju-Lekki, highlighting his significant contributions to Islam and catching the African Islamic council's attention. The title of Al-Mujaddid is historically bestowed upon individuals recognized for revitalizing Islam and restoring its purity at the turn of every century of the Islamic calendar.

Revitalizing Faith: The Significance of Al-Mujaddid

The concept of a Mujaddid, rooted in a hadith by the Islamic prophet Muhammad, signifies the emergence of a figure destined to rejuvenate Islam every century. The African Islamic Council, a pan-African organization based in Rabat, Morocco, identifies such individuals who rid Islam of extraneous elements. Hon Mosadoluwa's recent accolade underscores his impact on the community and his leadership in promoting Islamic values and education through significant projects like the mosque in Ibeju-Lekki.

Community and Spiritual Leadership

In addition to his recognition as Al-Mujadeed, Hon Mosadoluwa and his wife, Alhaja Aishat Mosadoluwa, were honored by the Al-Irshad Islamic Foundation as the Iya Adinni. These acknowledgments highlight the couple's dedication to Islamic education and their role in fostering spiritual growth within their community. The Chief Imam of Mosadoluwa mosque in Mowe, Ogun State, celebrated this achievement and recognized Saheed's longstanding commitment to Islam, further solidifying his position as a pillar of the Muslim community in Osapa London, Lekki.

A Beacon of Unity and Spirituality

The ordination of Hon Dr Saheed Mosadoluwa as Al-Mujadeed of the Universe serves as a beacon of unity, spirituality, and communal recognition within the Muslim community, particularly in Osapa London, Lekki. This event not only celebrates an individual's contributions to Islam but also signifies a moment of collective pride and spiritual renewal for Muslims in the region and beyond. As the community reflects on this significant milestone, the impact of such leadership is poised to inspire further contributions to the faith and society at large.