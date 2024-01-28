Historic Coronation in Abia State: First Monarch with Disability Crowned

HRH Eze Anthony Anyiam Ohaeri, a 64-year-old with hearing and speech impairments, made history as he was crowned the traditional ruler of Umuawa Alaocha Autonomous Community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State. In an unprecedented move, the state saw its first Person With Disability (PWD) ascend to the throne as a monarch. Eze Ohaeri, the eldest son of a polygamous royal family, was unanimously endorsed to take over the reins from his late father, HRH Eze G. U Ohaeri.

Coronation Ceremony: A Historic Event

The coronation was a grand event attended by various dignitaries and marked by the new monarch expressing his gratitude and commitment to the community through an interpreter. Aside from its historical importance, the event also stood as a testament to the community's embracement of inclusivity, breaking from a long-held tradition.

Eze Ohaeri: A Leader with a Vision

Not just a royal by birth, Eze Ohaeri is a US-trained Computer Specialist and a father of four. Despite the challenges posed by his disabilities, he pledged to focus on community development and uphold an inclusive leadership style. He highlighted the necessity of governmental support for infrastructure improvements, such as road reconstruction, to foster economic growth in the area.

Community's Vote of Confidence

The coronation received widespread support, with community leaders and the governor's special assistant on PWDs expressing their confidence in Eze Ohaeri's ability to lead and advance the community's interests. The event signified a positive shift in perceptions towards disability in the state, showing that a disability does not impede one's ability to lead and create impactful changes.