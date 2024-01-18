Haske 2024 Scholarship Program Announced: A Beacon of Hope for Indigent Students

In a significant move to foster academic excellence, Isma’il Dabo Haruna, the representative for the Toro Federal Constituency in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, has announced the Haske 2024 Scholarship Program. The initiative, aimed at promoting further studies among the less privileged, is set to benefit a minimum of 500 students from the region by covering their JAMB registration fees. The announcement was made on Facebook and includes provision for free additional classes and computer training. Achieving a cut-off mark of 200 and above in the exam comes with the promise of automatic scholarships for the students.

Eligibility and Training Centers

To be eligible for the Haske 2024 Scholarship Program, candidates must possess an indigene certificate and a minimum of seven credits in WAEC and NECO or a Mock examination. Several local training centers have been specified for the program, marking a comprehensive approach to fostering academic excellence in the region.

