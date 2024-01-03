Hadejia Emirate Zakkat Committee Distributes 132 Million to the Less Fortunate in 2023

In the bustling city of Dutse, a beacon of hope shines for the less fortunate through the Islamic practice of Zakkat. As the world ushered in 2024, the Hadejia Emirate Zakkat Committee revealed its charitable achievements of the past year. Over 6,000 individuals in need benefitted from a substantial sum of 132 million distributed across the community in 2023. The Zakkat, a fundamental pillar of Islam, comprised cash, grains, and livestock, supporting the vulnerable, orphans, and individuals with physical impairments.

Charity in Action

The announcement came from the Chairman of the Zakkat Collection and Distribution Committee, Alhaji Abdulfatah Abdulwahab, during the inauguration of the 2024 Zakkat distribution at the Emir’s Palace in Hadejia. Abdulwahab emphasized the profound importance of Zakkat in Islam, appealing to affluent community members to contribute towards this noble cause.

Leadership and Support

The Emir of Hadejia, Dr. Adamu Abubakar, lauded the committee’s efforts, shedding light on their tireless work to uplift the community. He further challenged them to enhance their methods to reach even more individuals amid the prevailing economic circumstances. The 2024 Zakkat distribution kicked-off with a charitable bang, distributing ₦1.2 million in cash to 120 beneficiaries.

Beneficiary Gratitude and Future Commitment

The beneficiaries expressed overwhelming gratitude, pledging to utilize the funds wisely. The Emir seized the opportunity to inspire the recipients, encouraging them to pray for peace and stability in the region and the nation at large. As the world continues to grapple with economic challenges, the Zakkat initiative stands as a testament to the power of community support and religious conviction.