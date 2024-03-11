Gunmen Attack, Kill Farmer in Edo State, Sparking Fear Among Residents

Tragedy struck the peaceful community of Ubune-Ivbiaro in Owan-East Local Government Area of Edo State as gunmen mercilessly killed Danjuma Emokpaire, a middle-aged farmer, on his own farm. The shocking incident has left the residents reeling in fear and uncertainty, highlighting the escalating security concerns in the region.

A Terrifying Encounter: Eyewitnesses Speak Out

Eyewitnesses recount the harrowing ordeal as Emokpaire was ambushed by armed assailants while leaving his farm after a day's work. The chilling absence of any struggle suggests a swift and targeted attack, leaving the community stunned and on edge. With Emokpaire's belongings stolen and his life brutally taken, questions loom over the safety and security of the area's farmers.

A Call for Action: Community Demands Protection

Amidst mourning and apprehension, members of the community, including Abdul Saliu Emokpaire, a family member of the deceased, appeal to security agencies and the state government for urgent intervention. The plea for increased protection underscores the crippling fear gripping the farming community, with residents hesitant to venture to their fields for fear of facing a similar fate. The recent spate of attacks has cast a dark shadow over the once-thriving agricultural activities, posing a significant threat to livelihoods and food security in the region.

As investigations unfold and authorities respond to the distressing incident, the tragic loss of Danjuma Emokpaire serves as a grim reminder of the looming dangers faced by farmers in Edo State. The urgent need for comprehensive security measures and swift justice becomes paramount in restoring peace and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of the community's residents.