Gunmen Attack in Imo Kills Two Police Officers, Suspected IPOB/ESN Involvement

Unidentified gunmen, believed to be part of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), an armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), launched an attack killing two police officers in Okigwe, Imo State, on March 23, 2024. The assault, which involved the use of dynamite against the officers' patrol vehicle, has sparked a massive search operation for the perpetrators, spearheaded by the state's police commissioner.

Deadly Ambush on Security Personnel

During a routine patrol along the old Gariki Road in Okigwe Council Area, officers from Mopol 18, Owerri, were ambushed by gunmen using explosives and gunfire. The State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, detailed the incident, noting the tragic loss of two officers and the survival of four others after a fierce exchange with the attackers. Imo State's Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has vehemently condemned this violent act and pledged an exhaustive hunt for those responsible, in collaboration with other security agencies.

Intensified Security and Call for Public Assistance

In response to this attack, CP Danjuma has initiated increased visibility patrols, intelligence-led raids on criminal hideouts, and heightened security measures in the Okigwe area to prevent future occurrences. The police force has appealed to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the gunmen, emphasizing the importance of community support in combatting violent crimes. The commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and the determination to bring the attackers to justice were strongly reiterated.

Impact on Community and Law Enforcement

This tragic event has not only resulted in the loss of lives but has also heightened tensions and security concerns within the community. The attack underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in dealing with armed groups like IPOB and ESN. The mourning of the fallen officers and the resolve of the police force to counteract such threats, as expressed by CP Danjuma, reflect the broader struggle for peace and order in the region. The incident adds to the complex security dynamic in southeastern Nigeria, where authorities continue to confront separatist sentiments and violence.

As the search for the gunmen intensifies, the impact of this attack on the community's sense of security and on the broader efforts to stabilize the region remains a critical concern. The law enforcement's pledge to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice serves as a testament to their determination, yet it also highlights the ongoing challenges in addressing the root causes of such violence.