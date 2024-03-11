Gunmen Attack Hotel in Ebonyi State, Killing One and Setting Vehicles Ablaze

Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was plunged into chaos on Sunday night as gunmen launched an attack on a hotel, resulting in the death of one person and the destruction of several vehicles. According to reports, the local government chairman, Ikechukwu Odono, was also targeted by unidentified gunmen during the violent incident.

Confirmation by Police Spokesperson

Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack to reporters over the phone on Monday. He disclosed that the tragic incident occurred at Ezzamgbo Crossroads, where one person lost their life. Ukandu assured that additional officials have been dispatched to the region to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Escalating Violence in Ebonyi State

This latest attack adds to a series of violent incidents in Ebonyi State in recent weeks. Just two weeks ago, a point-of-sale (POS) operator was attacked and killed in the same neighborhood, further escalating tensions in the area. Additionally, the capital city, Abakaliki, mourned the deaths of five police officers following a separate attack along Ebyia bridge, along Hilltop/Nwoke road.

Rampant Attacks by Gunmen

Gunmen activity in Ebonyi State has been on the rise, with civilians and security officers becoming frequent targets. Last week, two security guards and two others were killed in the Iboko community in Izzi Local Government Area. The assailants, disguised as locals, launched a sudden attack after buying food items at a local market, causing panic and chaos among residents.

Police Response and Investigation

The Ebonyi State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Ukandu Joshua, confirmed the Iboko incident and assured that investigations are ongoing. The authorities remain committed to restoring peace and order in the state, urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to curb further violence and ensure the safety of all citizens.