Gunman Arrested with Nigerian Army Brigadier General's Complimentary Card in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has announced the arrest of a gunman found in possession of a complimentary card belonging to a Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army. The suspect was apprehended with the card in his possession, along with other items, including a bank ATM card, signaling a significant breakthrough in crime prevention and detection.

Advertisment

According to ASP Mansir Hassan, spokesperson for the Police Command, the arrest of the suspect, who is suspected of armed robbery, represents a significant milestone in law enforcement efforts. The suspect was captured with his operating weapon, an AK47 rifle, which was later recovered by police operatives.

The success of the operation was attributed to the swift action of police operatives, acting on solid intelligence provided by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maraban Jos Division. The intelligence report, received on March 24, 2024, at approximately 20:30 hours, played a crucial role in the apprehension of the suspect.

Per the police press release, the suspect, identified as Salim Aliyu, a 22-year-old resident of Badarawa Kwaru in Kaduna North, Kaduna State, was found in possession of an AK47 rifle and three rounds of live ammunition. In addition to the firearm, various other items, including a Nigerian Immigration Service camouflage singlet and face cap, a sharp knife, a flier, a desert handbag, and a wallet containing a First Bank ATM card and the aforementioned complimentary card, were recovered from the suspect.

During interrogation, Aliyu confessed to being on a robbery mission to Maraban Jos.

The successful operation underscores the Kaduna State Police Command's commitment to maintaining law and order in the state, reaffirming their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of residents.