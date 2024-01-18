GSK Nigeria Receives SEC Approval for Scheme of Arrangement

In a significant development, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (GSK Nigeria) has obtained the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed scheme of arrangement. This move follows the company's announcement in August 2023 of its intention to halt operations, mirroring the decision of its parent company, GSK UK, to transition to a third-party distribution model for its pharmaceutical products.

Advertisment

SEC Approval and Court Sanction

The statement, released by the company's secretary, Frederick Ichekwai, through a filing with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), revealed that GSK Nigeria had obtained formal SEC approval and the sanction of the federal high court. According to the information disclosed, shareholders except GSK UK will receive a total cash distribution of N17.42 per share as part of the scheme.

A Court-Ordered Meeting

Advertisment

Prior to this, a federal high court had ordered a meeting on December 5, 2023, at the Shell Zenith Hall, Muson Centre, in Lagos State. The agenda of the meeting was to address the distribution of profit to shareholders and other exit-related issues. Subsequently, the shareholders approved the scheme of arrangement.

Plans for Delisting

The GSK Nigeria move comes with plans to delist its shares from the NGX. The company is on course to submit an application for the delisting of its shares from the exchange. This marks a consequential shift in the operations of the UK-based pharmaceutical giant in Nigeria, pending further regulatory approvals.