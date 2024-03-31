Governor Soludo Applauds Air Peace Chairman for Historic Inaugural Flight to London

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has lauded Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, for the monumental achievement of successfully launching the airline's inaugural flight from Lagos to London on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

In a congratulatory message conveyed through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo described Air Peace's historic flight as a significant milestone in Nigeria's aviation sector. The flight, which carried 260 passengers aboard a Boeing 777 with a capacity of 274 seats, marks a momentous occasion for indigenous carriers in the country.

Governor Soludo expressed his admiration for Onyema's exceptional entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to excellence. He commended the Air Peace Chairman, a distinguished son of Anambra State, for his role in reshaping the Nigerian aviation industry and reaffirmed the airline's status as one of the nation's most successful private carriers.

The statement emphasized the significance of Air Peace's resumption of flights on the lucrative Lagos-London route, highlighting its impact on the local aviation landscape. Governor Soludo celebrated Onyema as a trailblazer in the industry, whose achievements inspire confidence in the potential of indigenous businesses to thrive under visionary leadership.

In closing, Governor Soludo extended his best wishes to Onyema for continued success and expressed optimism for a brighter future for Nigeria's aviation sector. He underscored the importance of fostering an enabling environment for indigenous enterprises like Air Peace to flourish, emphasizing the pivotal role of visionary leadership in driving economic growth and transformation.